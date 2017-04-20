USC skipper to give her all in team’s National Prisaa stint

TEAM skipper Debbie Mae Gamboa will put everything on the line in what could be her last dance as she looks to lead the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors in the women’s volleyball tournament of the Private Schools Athletics Association (Prisaa) nationals, which will get underway this Saturday in Iba, Zambales.

The 20-year-old Gamboa, who received her degree in Business Marketing just this month, still has a year of playing time left in the Cesafi. But she has yet to make a decision on whether she will don the Warriors jersey next season.

The Dalaguete, Cebu native has made it known that she will come up with a decision after the Prisaa. Before that, she is setting her sights on helping the Warriors in the Prisaa in any way as possible.

“My goal is to play what my heart and mind will tell me to do. I will do everything that is possible for the team. In God’s plan and guidance, it will happen soon,” Gamboa said. “Every team wants to win the title that’s why we hope we can do our best to pay our coaches and ourselves for the hard work that we put into this,” she added.

Aside from Gamboa, the Lady Warriors are comprised of Nemy Rose Pangan, Hove Dela Silva, Marie Malagar, Mary Jane Igao, Sheila Ricahuerta, Christa Gonzales, Cris Jezza Estose, Rhea Fuentes, Jasmin Uy, Celine Monsod and their two imports from the University of Southern Philippines in Richa Valerie Tangeres and Gladeis Gapol.

The two players from USPF are already in Zambales while the rest of the Lady Warriors will be leaving tonight for Zambales.