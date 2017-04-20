Cebu teams compete in International Dragon Boat Festival in Boracay Island

CEBU’S top dragon boat teams will vie in the 11th Boracay International Dragon Boat Festival today in Boracay island, Aklan.

The Gruppo Habagat-Paramount Team and the Philippine Accessibilty Disability Services (PADS) Dragon Boat squad will test their skills in the race, which will be participated by some of the best paddlers in the world.

The 500-meter men’s open, women’s mixed, and masters categories will be held today. The 250-distance will be held on Saturday.

The Cebu teams will use this event to prepare for their home stand in the Cebu Dragon Boat Festival 2017 slated next weekend at the Cebu Yacht Club in Lapu-Lapu City.