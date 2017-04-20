Aussie dance champions to train Dance Camp entries

Australian dance champions Brodie Barden and Lana Skrgic De-Fonseka are among the top trainers in the DanceSport Dance Camp 2017 on May 11 to 13 at the Mountain View Nature’s Park along Roosevelt Road, Sitio Garahe, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Barden and De-Fonseka are ranked No. 21 in the world in the Amateur 10 Dance category and currently No. 1 in Australia. Barden and De-Fonseka also participated in the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) Cebu Open held last year at the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug and won in the Latin category.

Their latest win during the Dutch Dance Sport Festival in Dalfsen Netherlands last February 25 catapulted them to the top in the WDSF Amateur Latin rankings.

Barden and De-Fonseka are seen to inspire the camp participants.

The DanceSport Team Cebu City (DTCC) is now accepting applicants to the DanceSport Dance Camp Cebu 2017 which is a four-day, three-night intensive dance instructions designed to hone one’s dance skills regardless of level in both Latin American and Modern Standard disciplines.

This camp is open to students, school representatives, university Physical Education teachers, amateur DanceSport athletes and social dancing and any dance enthusiasts with a level DanceSport as beginner, intermediate, advanced or competitive. Either single dancers or dancing couples can join.

DTCC is inviting all School/University/Colleges MAPEH teachers. Discounts are given exclusively for teachers.

Interested parties may contact Jenette Flores at (032) 4155844 or 09235639110 or email to dancesportcebu@gmail.com.