Make-up tips from Janice, the Beauty Fairy

10:17 PM April 20th, 2017

By: Cris Evert Lato-Ruffolo, April 20th, 2017 10:17 PM
Janice Barillo, otherwise known as "Janice the Beauty Fairy," uses the cacao lava as make-up primer for Raquel's look during the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit in Cebu.

RAQUEL worked with Janice Barillo, also known as “Janice the Beauty Fairy,” to educate make-up lovers and enthusiasts of the benefits of using cacao lava and theobroma oil as make-up primer. CDN was treated to an exclusive preview on how these two products under the Raquel line can work wonders.

Start with a clean face.
Make sure the face is clean before putting any make-up on. Think of a blank canvass before you start painting on it.

Use natural make-up products whenever possible.

Janice, who’s been practicing her craft for four years, said she likes the cacao lava and theobroma oil as primer because it allows make-up to stay on for 12 hours. It also gives off that “dewy look” or that angelic glow because of naturally hydrated skin.

Enhance, do not ‘exagge’ (exaggerate)

Unless you’re joining a costume party, resist the urge to overdo make-up application by putting too much foundation or spending time working on that nose line. The Beauty Fairy suggests enhancing one facial attribute and focus on that. Do not confuse beauty with heavy make-up. A lot of times, simplicity is the key to real beauty.

