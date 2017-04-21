Raphael’s Sports Cafe opens at SM Seaside

A modern and hip style of casual dining for family and friends makes a triple threat opening in Cebu. Raphael’s Sports Cafe officially opens at the 3rd level, Sky Park of SM Seaside City Cebu to serve delectable Western meals with the best of sports entertainment.

The auspicious cafe is owned by foodie adventurer and savvy foodtrepreneur Ralph Christian Senining together with his brother Renzo Theodore Senining. His craft and passion for excellent food service emerged from his travels to different restaurants and food chains overseas until he and his brothers decided to build their own themed cafe named after their youngest brother, Raphael, who would take over the business in the future.

Inspired by the Texan and Mexican cuisine, Raphael’s Sports Cafe’s menu, created by Executive Chef Rubart Alesna, features tangy to spicy flavors of U.S. grade steaks and sumptous seafoods through their best-selling dishes like Ribeye Steak, Homemade Chili, Lamb Chops, Classic Buffalo Wings, Grilled Salmon Belly and their famous Signature Baby Back Ribs.

Raphael’s also serves appetizers and snacks like burgers, sandwiches, fries, salads, pastas and hotdogs as well as desserts including Brownie ala Mode, Chocolate Sphere Melt and S’mores Pie.

The Raphael’s Burger which is a crowd favorite contains a half-pound patty made of 100 percent pure beef with a mix of honey-cured bacon, Roman tomatoes and cheddar cheese while their sizzling signature ribs weigh about 500 grams and is grilled to perfection.

An exciting and mesmerizing atmosphere also awaits diners at Raphael’s as they get to view free live sports entertainment telecasts of their favorite sports like basketball, bowling and boxing.

Raphael’s also invited V.I.P. athletes such PBA Hall of Famer Ramon Fernandez and six-time World Ten-pin bowling Champion Paeng Nepomuceno to their grand cafe opening to sign their own caricatures displayed on the cafe’s walls.

The sports cafe also features a premium live telecast of the NBA playoffs.

They also have a buy one, take one promo for their signature ribs on their grand opening for dine-in orders starting 12 PM.

For inquiries and reservations, you may like and follow Raphael’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RaphaelsSportsCafe/ or call them at 254-0700.