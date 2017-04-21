Driver killed in Minglanilla road mishap

CEBU CITY–A 57-year-old man was killed on Friday after the car he was driving collided with a 10- wheeler truck in Minglanilla town, about 17 km south of here.

Orencio Taraya was on his way home in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla from Cebu City about 1:50 a.m. when his Toyota Vios rammed into a 10-wheeler truck along national highway in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1, Minglanilla.

Truck driver Alvin Samino, 33, was detained at the Minglanilla police pending filing of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide charges at the prosecutor’s office.

Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla police chief, said that based on witnesses’ account, the Toyota Vios was straddling both two lanes while heading to Tungkop.

The driver of a 10-wheeler truck that was ahead of Samino’s swerved the vehicle to the other lane to avoid hitting the car.

But Samino who was tailing behind the first 10-wheeler truck didn’t notice the car immediately and rammed into the Toyota Vios.

The car crumpled like a tin can upon impact, killing its driver.

Calacar said he talked to the relatives of Taraya who told him that the victim was drunk when he was driving home.