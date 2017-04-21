Search for article

Huge comeback win as Cavs take 3-0 lead

10:28 AM April 21st, 2017

By: Brian J. Ochoa, April 21st, 2017 10:28 AM
Cleveland's LeBron James guarded by Paul George of Indiana. / AP

INDIANAPOLIS–LeBron James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA postseason record by erasing a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Thursday night (Friday morning PH time) and take a 3-0 lead.

James passed Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA’s career playoff scoring list and tied another NBA record by winning his 20th consecutive first-round game.

The Cavaliers will try to sweep the series Sunday.

The incredible rally ruined Paul George’s big night. He had 36 points, a playoff career-high 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Cleveland trailed by 26 in the first half and was still down 74-49 at halftime. The largest halftime deficit overcome to win a playoff game had been 21 points by Baltimore against Philadelphia in 1948.

