Search for article

Bucks take 2-1 advantage

SHARES:

11:55 AM April 21st, 2017

Recommended
By: AP, April 21st, 2017 11:55 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoffs / AP

Milwaukee Bucks’ Greg Monroe blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry during the first half of game 3 of their NBA first-round playoffs / AP

MILWAUKEE –Khris Middleton scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overwhelmed the cold-shooting Toronto Raptors for a 104-77 win on Thursday night (Friday PH time) to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Greg Monroe added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, who held DeMar DeRozan without a basket and never looked back after leading by 20 points after the first quarter.

Making this blowout even more impressive was that they barely needed All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished with 19 points and eight boards.

Game 4 is Saturday (Sunday PH time) back at the Bradley Center. /AP

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.