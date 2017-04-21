Carcar police arrest two drugs suspects in separate buy-bust operations

Two drug pushers were arrested in two separate operations in Carcar City on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Alejandro Bargamento, a resident of Dungu-an Perrelos Carcar, was arrested at 11:30 p.m on Thursday in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dungu-an.

Recovered from him was a large pack, a medium pack, and ten small packs of shabu with an estimated value of P90,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Chief Inspector Rolan Aliser, OIC of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Bargamento is a new drug personality whose scope of distribution ranges from Perrelos to the San Fernando boundaries.

Bargamento first resisted arrest and tried to run, but was immediately caught by the police.

In the nearby Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Bulinawan of the same city, Roy Literal, 42, was arrested in his house at around 6:00 a.m. on Friday in another buy-bust operation.

Recovered from Literal is a large pack and 50 small packs of shabu valued at P60,000.

Police also seized a .45 caliber gun from Literal./Silliman University Intern Gresheen Gift Libby