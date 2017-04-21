House of Lechon opens first Takeout Counter in Banilad

THE famous Carcar lechon is now closer to home than ever. House of Lechon, Cebu’s top lechon maker, is bringing the most delicious pig to dining tables in your homes.

House of Lechon is opening its first takeout counter at Kasambagan. With the area strategically located close to the residential area of Cebu City, every craving is definitely satisfied.

Freshly-roasted pig is delivered regularly to make sure that you get the crispiest lechon for you and your family. They have Carcar’s original lechon and the spicy lechon available to satiate your hunger. Cebu’s favorite lechon manok is also served fresh.

Designed to look like a takeout box, the House of Lechon takeout counter stays true to the restaurant’s cool vibe and design.

According to the General Manager, Cheryl Pages-Alba, they will be opening more stalls around the metro. The second takeout counter will open along H. Cortes in Mandaue City soon.

“House of Lechon is bringing its famous Carcar lechon closer to everyone,” she added.

No matter what the occasion is, there is always a reason to grab a box or two of lechon. Whether you are heading out for a weekend by the beach or going home to your family, the House of Lechon takeout counter is the best spot to drop by.

The first 50 customers today, April 21, will get a free Carcar chicharon from House of Lechon. So, line up and take a bite of your favorite lechon.

The takeout counter is located in front of Doña Carmen Bldg., Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue, Banilad, Cebu City. They are open from 7AM to 7PM daily. Meanwhile, the House of Lechon restaurant is located along corner Acacia and Tojong Streets, Cebu City and is open from 10AM to 10PM daily.