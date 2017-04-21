Police arrest driver who tried to confront a traffic enforcer with a gun

A traffic enforcer of Mandaue City filed, on Friday, a complaint for grave threat against a motorist, who allegedly tried to confront him with a gun past 1:00 p.m. on Thursday along A.S. Fortuna street in Mandaue City.

Juan Telon, 42, a resident of ML Quezon Street in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City sought police assistance after Lowell Castaneros, 41, resident of Vila Marina Subdivision in Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town tried to grab his gun to confront Telon.

Based on initial investigation by SPO3 Dindo Montesclaros and SPO1 Joan Regis San Diego, Telon, a member of Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), asked Castaneros not to park his car at a ‘No Parking’ area along A.S. Fortuna Street but the suspect got mad and tried to grab his gun to confront Telon but was stopped by his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telon then reported the incident and called for police assistance from Subangdaku Police Station who arrested Castaneros after he failed to present legal documents for his gun.

Castaneros is currently detained at the Subangdaku Police Station pending the filing of appropriate case against him.