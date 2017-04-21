The Rotary Club of Cebu will be holding its first running event dubbed “Run For Gift of Life” on May 7 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu grounds.

Around 2,000 runners are expected to join this running event which aims to raise funds to help children with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) through Let It Echo Foundation.

The footrace is non competitive but finishers in each category will receive a finishers medal while the top placers both male and female will get trophies.

For more information about the running event, visit www.rotarycebu.org.