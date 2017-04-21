Search for article

Run for Gift of Life on May 7

SHARES:

04:22 PM April 21st, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, April 21st, 2017 04:22 PM
Organizers and sponsors from the Rotary Club of Cebu posed for the cameras during the launching of the Run For Gift of Life earlier at the Casino Español./GLENDALE G. ROSAL

Organizers and sponsors from the Rotary Club of Cebu posed for the cameras during the launching of the Run For Gift of Life earlier at the Casino Español./GLENDALE G. ROSAL

The Rotary Club of Cebu will be holding its first running event dubbed “Run For Gift of Life” on May 7 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu grounds.

Around 2,000 runners are expected to join this running event which aims to raise funds to help children with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) through Let It Echo Foundation.

The footrace is non competitive but finishers in each category will receive a finishers medal while the top placers both male and female will get trophies.

For more information about the running event, visit www.rotarycebu.org.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

TAGS: club, gift, life, May, rotary, run
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.