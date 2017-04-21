Drug suspect killed in shootout with police in Duljo Fatima

A drug suspect, who was the subject of a buy-bust operation, was killed after he engaged the police in a shootout past in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City past 2 p.m. on Friday.

Arjo Mernilo, 27, was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians at the Cebu City Medical Center. He suffered a gunshot wound on his right elbow and abdomen.

Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, who led the operation, said they have been receiving complaints about Mernilo’s drug trading operations.

He said a policeman posed as a buyer and transacted with Mernilo.

Mernilo however sensed that he was transacting with a policeman. He drew out his gun and attempted to shoot the policeman.

Mernilo, a noted drug personality selling drugs on the street, tried to escape but the one of the raiding policeman shot him.

Police recovered from the scene three medium sachets of shabu and a .45 pistol with five live ammunition.