Pagasa: Weekend heat index to hit 40 degrees

IF you could hardly stand the heat these days, brace for an even hotter weekend ahead.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) expects the weather temperature to rise to 33 degrees Celsius due to the dry season.

Alfredo Quiblat Jr., chief of Pagasa Mactan, said that while the temperature will be at 33 degrees, the heat index or the actual temperature felt in the body will soar to as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

The heat index is a quantity which expresses the discomfort felt as a result of the combined effects of the temperature and the humidity of the air.

“It is expected that the weather temperature will rise in the coming days since it is still dry hot season,” Quiblat told Cebu Daily News.

Based on Pagasa monitoring, searing temperatures are usually felt in Cebu at around 9 a.m. peaking between 1–3 p.m.

No major weather systems affecting the archipelago had been detected for the rest of the week which means that there will be a lesser chance of rain over the weekend.

“If it rains, then that is just the effect of thunderstorms or a water cycle system,” Quiblat explained.

From April 1 to 21, Pagasa Mactan recorded 224.9 millimeters of rainfall, which is way above normal for the month of April which averages 50 millimeters.

‘Avoid too much heat’

For its part, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) advised the public to avoid the heat as much as possible, drink lots of water and stay in well-ventilated areas to protect against heat stroke.

“Instead of the standard eight glasses of water per day, it is advisable to drink ten to twelve,” said Dr. Joanri Riveral, DOH-7 Medical Officer III, adding that it would be better to hydrate with water rather than ice tea, coffee or soft drinks.

“When you drink these, you only satisfy your taste buds and it’s not good for your kidney too. Water is better since it is easier to eliminate from our body,” Dr. Riveral explained.

The symptoms of heat stroke include profuse sweating, intense thirst, dizziness, fainting, weakness and high blood pressure.

The elderly and people with existing health conditions are the most susceptible to suffering a stroke.

Dr. Riveral said that although it is best to stay at home, people at risk of getting a heat stroke must bring their medicines with them if they have to leave the house.

Health authorities also advised people to bring hats and umbrellas in the afternoon to avoid direct exposure to the sun.

“Don’t forget to use sunblock to protect your skin from too much heat exposure,” Dr. Riveral added.