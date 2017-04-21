Ombud: Dismiss LTO employee

AN administrative aide of the Land Transportation Office has been ordered dismissed from service after the Office of the Ombudsman found that she had amassed properties with combined worth that is manifestly out of proportion to the income that she earns.

The anti-graft office held Cynthia Duterte Entero, a salary grade 6 employee, administratively liable for violation of Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and ordered her dismissal from service.

The anti-graft office also forfeited all her benefits and ordered her perpetual disqualification to hold public office and the cancellation of all her civil service eligibilities.

Denied allegations

When reached for comment, Entero, who is now detailed at LTO – Danao City District Office, said that her lawyer is now working on it and maintained that the allegations against her are not true.

In the complaint filed by the Field Investigation Office (FIO) of the Office of the Ombudsman, Entero was charged for allegedly amassing wealth that was disproportionate to her legitimate income reflected in her statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) for the years 2003 to 2010.

Entero stated her net worth at P1.9 million in 2003, P2.4 million in 2004, P2.2 million in 2005, P2.7 million in 2006, P4.1 million in 2007, P3.7 million in 2008, P3.7 million in 2009 and P3.7 million in 2010, while maintaining an average annual salary of P140,000 over the same period.

Not account for increase in assets

Even combining her income with that of her husband, the FIO pointed out that it could still not account for the increase in their assets during those years as Entero had also did not disclose any business interest and financial connection.

The FIO further asserted in its complaint that even if Entero and her husband were frugal, they could not have acquired so many assets in those years on their combined income considering that they had three children to provide for.

It was also noted by the FIO that Entero only reported three vehicles on her 2010 SALN, namely a KIA Sorento, a motorcycle and a Mitsubishi Pajero despite owning a total of 10 vehicles, including the three that were declared.

Entero did not file a counter-affidavit but submitted her position paper denying the allegations against her and contended several points explaining how she acquired her properties, including that she came from a well-off family, as well as her husband, and that she was already financially stable even before her employment at the LTO, among others.

The Regional Director of the Land Transportation Office 7 is directed to implement the dismissal order against Entero.