Cop’s brother nabbed on drug possession

THE brother of a police officer who went absent without leave was arrested in a drug bust at Sitio Bario Lapok, Barangay Duljo Fatima Friday evening.

Rogelio Pogoy alias Jay-R was arrested a few meters away from his house by personnel of the Cebu City Intelligence Branch (CIB).

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida said Pogoy is the brother of PO1 Roger Pogoy who was arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Confiscated from Pogoy’s possession were 33 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be shabu worth P115,000. Pogoy will be charged for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs act of 2002.