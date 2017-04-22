Public finance program to be launched by UP Cebu

The University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) will host the People’s Public Finance Institute (PPFI) for Central Visayas before the year ends.

During this afternoon’s press conference for the inauguration of the School of Management of UP Cebu in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, Dr. Tiffany Adelaide Tan said they will spearhead the project for both the public and private sector.

“It’s one of our extension services wherein we will be informing and teaching local government units (LGU) on budgeting and procurement together with their constituents on how the former uses government money,” said Tan, dean of the School of Management.

The PPFI was launched by non-government organization Social Watch Philippines with Mindanao State University – Marawi Campus being the first to host the event in the country.

PPFI aims to empower people and the LGUs by informing them about government procurement process and promoting transparency on how government funds are used.

“It is the responsibility of every Filipino to know where government funds go and how they are spent and utilized,” Tan said.

Dr. Marie Jane Matero, an associate professor of UP Cebu’s School of Management, said they signed an agreement with Social Watch Philippines last February 27.

Matero said they plan to sign agreements with local governments in Central Visayas for the project.

“We have already started training 24 of our students to assist PPFI, and we are also planning to train our corresponding faculty members,” Matero said.

Those availing of the program are expected to attend its daily sessions for two to three weeks. Topics will include taxation, procurement, monitoring and transparency, and public service.

Matero said local governments are encouraged to join the PPFI but are not compelled to do so.