SOLID START

Samboan got a good follow-up of its stirring opening day victory as it dominated Ginatilan, 94–77, last Friday night in the South Division Bracket 2 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-&-Under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Samboan Municipal Courts.

Samboan used a balanced attack in improving 2–0 (win-loss) as it had six players scoring in double figures led by the 19-point production of Louie Jay Señagan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pau Andrew Catipay chipped in 17 points, Joshua Balangkig and Rhon Nelson Nalo donated 14 markers apiece, John Michael France Rosal added 11, while Eves Niño Manolong pitched in 10 for Samboan, which hurdled its opening day assignment by clawing back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to deflate Oslob, 78–75, last April 9 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Hanzel Tagoon and Niño Indoy both fired game-highs 26 points but still failed to save Ginatilan, which also drew 12 markers from Junrell Oracoy.

In other South Division Games, Boljoon pulled off a 93–69 triumph over Alcoy, while Dalaguete came away with an 80–64 beating of Santander.

In the North Division Bracket 3, host team Madridejos nosed out Bantayan, 88–86, at the Madridejos Municipal Gym, while Sta. Fe and Bogo City also emerged triumphant in their debuts.

Sta. Fe routed San Remegio, 94–68 , while Bogo thwarted Medellin, 100–83.

Firing two three-pointer each, Justine Valenzuela and Agustin Salundaquit teamed up in sparking Bogo’s scorching third-quarter run that saw the winning team turn a 41–42 halftime deficit to a 73–62 advantage, heading into the the payoff period.

Valenzuela topped Bogo with 19 points, Johndel Balazuela delivered 16, Michael Vincent Sedrome added 13, while Meljoe Aballe finished with 11.

Fritz Saladaga erupted for a game-high 33 points to lead Medellin, while Gelmart Umpad and Julius Kevin Bustrillo chipped in 10 apiece.

Today, action in the North Division shifts to Sta. Fe with Bogo looking to nail a second straight win versus Madridejos at 5 p.m.

San Remegio battles Medellin at 6:30 p.m., while Sta. Fe looks to protect its home floor against Bantayan at 8 p.m.

Over at the Minglanilla Sports Complex for the South Division games, San Fernando faces Sibonga at 5 p.m., Talisay City tries to climb to 2–0 against

City of Naga at 6:30 p.m., while Minglanilla hosts Argao in the 8 p.m. main game.