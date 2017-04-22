8 Magis Eagles among 10 Visayas cagers to nat’l finals of Elite60

EIGHT standouts from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu led by the namesake of the consensus greatest basketball player of all time, are on their way to the MVP Sports Foundation Elite60 Developmental Camp in Manila on May 18 to 21.

Michael Jhaye Jordan made it as finalist of the 16-under class along with teammates John Aguilar, Anskie Espina and Rey Tristan Fuentes and Christian Manulat of the Rosemont Hills Montessori College in Danao.

In the 18-under division, the Magis Eagles who made the cut were Andrew Velasco, a Mythical Five member of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National High School Championship last month, along with teammates Andre Chua, Christian Manaytay and Joshua Fuentabella.

ADVERTISEMENT

Franz Diaz of the De La Salle Zobel of Iloilo, also made the team.

“Coach Ato (Badolato) and I were very pleased with the players selected in the Visayas leg of the MVPSF Elite 60 Development Camp. I am not sure how they will stack up with the rest of the field since this is just our first leg. We will hold our MIndanao and Luzon Camps in the next two weekends.”

“Mindanao leg will be in Cagayan de Oro on April 27-29 and the Luzon leg will be at San Beda College, Manila on May 6,” said camp director Eric Altamirano.

The Elite60 camp in Manila will bring together the very best from the various regional camps and put them through exhaustive basketball-training program, which will see them go through rigorous drills, coaches’ lectures and intense five-on-five games.

The Elite 60 serves as a process to identify future players for the National Youth (Under-18 and Cadet) teams. This is consistent with SBP and MVP Sports Foundation’s mission of “helping both grassroots development and elite programs of eight national sports associations.