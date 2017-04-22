Duron vies in Japan MTB

REIGNING Asian Mountain Bike (MTB) champion Jun Duron is targetting a good finish in today’s opening leg of the 2017 Asian MTB Series to bolster his chances of retaining his Men’s Masters A title in the event which fires off today in Tokyo, Japan.

The 31-year old rider from Talisay City, Cebu admitted to feeling pressure after winning last year’s overall crown but remains confident his rigid training during the offseason will translate into a respectable finish in today’s opening leg.

“It might be tough because it’s my first time to race in Japan. I haven’t raced with most of the participants. The level of difficulty of the race would be hard but I hope I can make the podium,” Duron said.

Duron’s modest target is understandable since Japan has some of the toughest montainbikers in the world.

Duron also revealed that his fiercest rival last year, Kusnadi Adi of Indonesia whom he defeated by just four points, 52-48 in the 2016 edition, won’t be taking part in the opening leg. They however, will be crossing paths in Sabah, Malaysia in the series’ second leg.