Xterra Danao unfolds today

Danao City, Cebu – South African Bradley Weiss considers the intense heat, the steep and narrow trails of Danao City’s mountains as his biggest challenge in the XTerra Philippines Off-Road Triathlon Series which fires off this morning, here.

Weiss is among 15 professional triathletes including lone Filipino pro Joseph Miller of Cebu who will try to hurdle the grueling 1.5k swim, 40k mountain bike and 10k trail run course.

Today’s temperature is expected to hit a stifling 42-degree Celsius according to the latest weather data obtained by race organizer Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI).

“I’ve raced in Liloan and Albay before and I can say Danao is probably the hottest I’ve experienced in the Philippines. Coupled with a really, really tough course, it’s going to be a challenge for us,” said Weiss, who came from behind to beat two-time XTerra Lilo-an champion Aussie Ben Allen last year in XTerra Albay.

Weiss picks Allen and Kiwi Sam Osborne as his fiercest rivals. “I think the course is probably the biggest challenge here. Just getting around the course is super tough so it’s important to conserve. As for the field, I’m looking at Ben (Allen) and Sam (Osborne), they’ll probably be the ones who will provide the biggest threat. They’ve proven themselves already in the XTerra Tour,” added Weiss.

Keep safe

Dr. Peter Mancao, the medical director of SEI’s major races here, also told the participants to know their limits and stay safe.

“More than ever, please stay safe. The terrain is quite dangerous so for beginners and age groupers, please know your limits.

This is the race where the boys are separated from the men. ERUF will be on full alert because we are expecting a lot of injured participants,” said Mancao.

He also reminded the participants to hydrate to prevent heatstroke in today’s sweltering weather. Around 40 medical personnel and a dozen ambulances are on standby for today’s race.

Some 280 triathletes from 15 countries will be vying today where the top pro male and female winners will bring home US$15,000. The Asian elite champions meanwhile, will receive P120,000.

Also 51 slots for the world championships in Hawaii, later this year will be given to the fastest age groupers.