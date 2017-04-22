I am back to my therapy sessions.

It’s been four years since I’ve been to therapists to rehabilitate strained nerves in my neck and upper back area partly due to cervical spine defects as well as improper posture. The other day I was going through the ordeal again, this time a longer therapy program.

When our body claims extra special attention, we can’t do anything but stop and get the needed cure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pain is the body’s way of letting you know that what you are doing is harmful, and that you need to stop. Therefore, pain happens for one simple reason: to protect us.

I forgot the doctor’s advice of not carrying heavy stuff anymore, of sitting properly especially during long hours of computer work, of straining my neck the wrong way, etc. I forgot that my defective cervical spine has to be protected until one day, last month, the pain in my left upper body and arms started coming around and despite massage interventions, the pain continued. I had to stop. If I can hear my cervical spine speak, it would have been saying, “Thank God, I have survived! She finally stopped!”

The old expression goes, “ The only permanent thing in this world is change.”

So does pain. As long as we breathe and live, we just have to expect pain and suffering to accompany our life journey.

They have to happen if only to stop us from doubting God and instead believe that He is in control of our lives.

He’s got our back, our past and present and future. Didn’t Jesus suffer and die also to save us from sins?

If we have a painless life, would we ever come to our knees and ask for help?

If we live comfortable lives, will we remember to seek God’s help?

Wouldn’t we be so self-reliant, complacent and think only of ourselves?

If there is no suffering people around us, would we be grateful for what we have that they don’t have, no matter how simple these are?

Pain and suffering stops us from believing too much in ourselves, that we are always in charge. Pain makes us think twice. We are not that invincible after all.

Coming from a dysfunctional family, I have taught myself to be self-reliant to be able to survive.

I did finish my studies and landed good jobs without my parents. I can say I did things on my own and made it!

When my husband died of cancer, I was shaken but I thought I will survive like I did growing up.

But along the way, I stumbled. My plans failed. My body gave way. I wasn’t in control after all.

The pain and suffering came in many forms: physical, financial and social. I had to stop, fall on my knees and cry out to God for help. My spirit was suffering too.

When I surrendered everything and accepted that I am not the master of my fate, God stepped in with solutions, miracles and before I knew it, He was also transforming my heart.

There was a complete turnaround in my finances, relationships and physical well-being.

They didn’t happen in a snap, but God started to show me He is the only One who can make all things work unto good “to them that love God” (Rom. 8:28).

Life will not be easy in this imperfect world.

It’s meant to be. Or else we wouldn’t know what heaven is, what being with God will be on that day He’d come once again and claim all those who are faithful to Him.

Only with God, in His Kingdom, can there be a painless and perfect life.

He promised it in Revelation 21:4: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Meanwhile, the pain and suffering we are experiencing now is a workout on earth — to strengthen more our faith in God. We are taken out from our material lives to stop and remember God whom we may have forgotten to include in our busy lives.

So I have 10 more therapy sessions to go. I had to get away from work to be able to complete this.

When before I had to ask why and get worried about the inconvenience of going to the hospital and miss out on my normal activities, I now take all these in stride. Instead of complaining, I fill my heart with gratitude for this time of rest.

Instead of worrying about missed work (and pay), I look upon God with trust that He will continue to provide for me.

Instead of busying myself with worldly leisure and activities, now I have the quiet times during my rehab hours to talk to God.

The pains in life continues, but the stops they give us are stress relievers.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance.

Perseverance must finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” (James 1:2–4; Rom. 5:3–5)