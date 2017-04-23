Slain Sayaff bandits to be buried in Bohol

CLARIN, Bohol—The three Abu Sayyaf members killed during the ongoing clash in this 5th class municipality would be buried at a public cemetery here.

But the remains of Joselito Melloria would be claimed by their relatives in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town, an adjacent municipality about 11 km from there.

The four were killed during the pursuit operations that started past noon on Sunday when authorities were tipped off of their presence in Barangay Bacani, Clarin.

Melloria was first killed past 3 p.m. while the three others fell in the evening.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, a backhoe had been digging a gravesite for the three bodies so these would be buried in keeping of the Islamic eoaws that the body should be buried within 24 hours from the time of death.

Capt. Jojo Mascarinas, 302nd Brigade spokesperson, said the three fatalities remained unidentified.

“We are still verifying their identities,” he added.