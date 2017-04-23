Bohol gov says P1M reward was not the informant’s motive

Bohol Governor Edgar Chatto did not believe that the P1 million reward for information that could lead to the capture of Abu Sayyaf Group members in Bohol motivated the habal habal driver to alert authorities of the suspicious men who boarded his motorcycle on Saturday in Barangay Bacani, Clarin.

Chatto said the informant only did his duty to help authorities locate the ASG members who had eluded state troops who engaged the bandit group in a fierce gun battle in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town on April 11.

According to Chatto, Boholanos are peace loving and will readily help authorities to ensure that their communities will remain peaceful.

The P1 million cash reward, offered by President Rodrigo Duterte for the head of every Abu Sayyaf captured dead or alive in Bohol, was just a “morale booster” both for the citizens and for law enforcers who want the fleeing bandit group members captured.

Chatto likewise reiterated his appeal to the media to refrain from naming the habal habal driver for his safety.

Insp. Fernando Peroramas, the police chief of Clarin, said the informant is now under their protection.