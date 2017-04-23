GRIEF-STRICKEN MOTHER

Ma. Norma Melloria, mother of slain Boholano Abu Sayyaf member Joselito Melloria, broke down as she saw for the first time the body of her son laid down on the morgue of the funeral home in the town of Clarin in Bohol.

The mother, in the company of relatives, came to claim the body of Melloria to bring him home to Barangay Napo in Inabanga.

Melloria was one of the four Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) rebels killed on Saturday, April 22, in a running gun battle with government forces in Barangay Bacani, a forested area of Clarin town where the bandits had fled after escaping from the fighting in Clarin’s adjoining town of Inabanga last April 11.

Four ASG members, including their leader Abu Rami, were earlier killed in the Inabanga clash.