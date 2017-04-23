WEISS, WASLE RULE XTERRA PH

DANAO CITY, Cebu – South African Bradley Weiss ruled the XTerra Philippines Off-Road Triathlon Series which was held for the first time in Danao City on Sunday morning.

Weiss, who was the champion in last year’s XTerra Philippines held in Legaspi City, Albay finished the race with the time of 3 hours and 16 minutes to top the challenging 1.5K swim, 40K mountain bike and 10K trail run course. Second placer was Sam Osborne of New Zealand (3:23:33) followed by

Kiwi Kieran McPherson with the time of 3:24:27.

Austrian Carina Wasle, meanwhile, topped the distaff side of the pro division with the time of 4:07:49 to beat Aussie Penny Slater (4:36:21) and American Jessica Koltz (5:22:53) who placed second and third, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The starting line was at the Coco Palms Beach Resort and the finish line was at the CTU Danao City Campus./REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL