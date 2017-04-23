Ex-dad seeks suspension of mayor, council

A FORMER municipal councilor sought a three-month suspension of San Francisco Mayor Aly Arquillano and the municipal council for reportedly continuing to collect a “purok clearance fee” despite a court ruling against its enforcement.

Edgardo Maningo filed the complaint against the mayor and the council at the Provincial Board last Friday and sought their suspension on charges of grave misconduct, oppression and abuse of authority in relation to the purok fee.

The purok clearance fee is part of municipal ordinance 2014-098 or an ordinance to strengthen and adopt the purok system in San Francisco town.

Maningo filed a petition at the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 of Danao City to have the ordinance declared null and void.

He said it violates a person’s right to freedom of abode and its enforcement is open to abuse since it requires residents to apply for purok clearance before securing a barangay clearance.

Residents are required to pay P10 to P25 to secure a purok clearance before receiving a barangay clearance.

Maningo said residents with no purok clearance can receive calamity aid like what happened in 2013 after the devastation of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

Maningo said the purok president issues the purok clearance and he or she is under the mayor’s influence.

The court ruled the ordinance invalid since it did not comply with the requirement of publication for its validity, as mandated under the Local Government Code.

The court also said securing a purok clearance and the prohibition on transfer of puroks violate the Constitution.

It rejected a motion for reconsideration filed by the municipal government last year.

Cebu Daily News repeatedly called up and texted Arquillano who didn’t respond.