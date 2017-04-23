Council hit for refusing cell phone ban in jail

Some Cebu City officials were dismayed by the City Council’s committee on laws for refusing to endorse a proposed ordinance prohibiting the use of cell phones and drones inside the Cebu City Jail.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, author of the ordinance, said the committee was wrong for refusing to endorse it since some high profile inmates in the city jail and drug pushers still continue their trade through their cell phones.

Cebu City Jail Warden Supt. Arnel Peralta also said the proposed ordinance would fine and penalize people from bringing cell phones into the facility.

“Other local government units like Mandaue City already has this kind of ordinance and they are now implementing it.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) also issued a memo banning cell phones,” Tumulak said.

During the City Council’s regular session last week, the committee on laws stated that while they laud the intention of the ordinance, it is something beyond the council’s legislative authority.

The committee stated that under Republic Act 6975, it is the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) that has control and supervisory jurisdiction over all city and municipal jails.

They said the BJMP should promulgate rules similar to the proposed ordinance.

The committee suggested that Tumulak should relay their opinion to the BJMP and submit a proposal to a congressman or senator to file it as a special law that can be applicable to all jails in the country.

Under the proposed ordinance, cell phones, drones or unmanned aerial vehicles, and other electronic communication devices should not be allowed inside the city jail for both inmates and visitors.

Inmates will have their devices confiscated by the BJMP and will be fined P5,000.

For visitors found trying to sneak in these devices, they will be denied entry for a certain period of time and will be fined P5,000.

Jail officers who were found to have sneaked in these prohibited items will be fined P5,000 and will no longer be entitled to receive an allowance from the city government.

Supt. Peralta said he asked Councilor Tumulak, also deputy mayor for police concerns, to pass the ordinance since the BJMP memorandum lacks teeth.

“If they are caught, they will be penalized. They will be fined so that next time, they will think twice,” Peralta said.

Right now, Peralta said those caught with contraband will be denied entry and their items confiscated.

Tumulak said he will ask the City Council to submit his proposal to a public hearing for deliberation.