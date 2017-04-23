Two men shot dead in Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City

Two men were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a span of two and a half hours in separate shooting incidents in Minglanilla town and Lapu-Lapu City.

At past 11 p.m. on Saturday, Joey Go, 32, of Barangay Upper Calajoan, Minglanilla, died after he was shot in the head and body by an unidentified gunman while Go was standing outside his store with his friend, Shawn Sedenio, 26, a motorcycle-for-hire driver.

Sedenio was wounded in the attack.

SPO2 Oliver Dacua of the Minglanilla Police Station said that Go and Sedenio were talking outside the store when two men, who were wearing bonnets, arrived in a motorcycle. One of them armed with a gun shot Go several times and fled.

Dacua said Sedenio chased the attackers with his motorcycle but he crashed when he was shot in the body.

Sedenio was rushed to the hospital where he is recuperating from his wound.

Dacua said they were looking into illegal drugs as the motive in the killing since the victims are on the police list of drug personalities in the town.

At 1:15 a.m. on Sunday in Lapu-Lapu City, a production worker of one of the companies in the Mactan Export Processing Zone, was shot dead in an eatery in Barangay Pajo.

Randolf Monterola, 24, of Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City died after he was shot in the head and body while he was waiting for the food he ordered at the eatery, said SPO2 Allan Frederick Pantaleon.

Pantaleon said that Monterola was sitting on a bench outside the eatery when an unidentified assailant approached him and shot him several times.

The shooter fled on a waiting motorcycle nearby, which was driven by another unidentified cohort

Monterola was rushed to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Pantaleon said the victim was shot in the head and body, apparently by a 9 mm pistol.

He said that they were still investigating the shooting incident.