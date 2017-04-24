Search for article

Man slits live-in partner’s throat after she accused him of infidelity

08:20 AM April 24th, 2017

A female employee of the Cebu City government died after her throat was slit by her live-in partner in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Labangon at around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Based on the investigation by the police, Yvette Taboada, 40, drew the ire of Ricardo Baguio who she allegedly accused of having a relationship with another woman.

Taboada is an administrative officer II of City Hall’s Human Resource Development Office.

Her body was found lying on their bed.

Baguio subsequently surrendered and is currently detained at the Punta Princesa Police Station in Cebu City pending the filing of a murder case against him at the prosecutor’s office.

