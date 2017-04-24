Balanced scoring helps Houston down Oklahoma in game 4

Five players scored in twin digits as Houston defeated Oklahoma, 113-109, in Game 4 of their Western Conference first round playoff series Monday morning.

Rockets center Nenê had 28 to help the team take a 3-1 lead against the Thunder. Other twin-digit finishers were Lou Williams (18), Eric Gordon (18), James Harden (16), and Trevor Ariza (14).

The five helped Houston survive another monster performance by Oklahoma superstar Russel Westbrook, who finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.