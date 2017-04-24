Search for article

Balanced scoring helps Houston down Oklahoma in game 4

09:37 AM April 24th, 2017

Oklahoma's Russel Westbrook against Houston's James Harden. (AP)

Five players scored in twin digits as Houston defeated Oklahoma, 113-109, in Game 4 of their Western Conference first round playoff series Monday morning.

Rockets center Nenê had 28 to help the team take a 3-1 lead against the Thunder. Other twin-digit finishers were Lou Williams (18), Eric Gordon (18), James Harden (16), and Trevor Ariza (14).

The five helped Houston survive another monster performance by Oklahoma superstar Russel Westbrook, who finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

