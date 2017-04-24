Courtyards Living in Mactan – A Perfect Investment

Following the success of PrimaryHomes’ Courtyards series, namely The Courtyards at Banawa (2014) and The Courtyards at Brookridge (2016), PrimaryHomes introduces Brentwood – a brand new project that incorporates resort and urban living.

Located at Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, Brentwood is an ideal location for people who want to experience luxurious island city lifestyle. It’s located near world-class beach resorts of Mactan and adjacent to major establishments such as Mactan Doctor’s Hospital, MEZ II, Cebu Light Industrial Park, five-star hotels, and the Mactan International Airport.

The Courtyards Living

Brentwood bears The Courtyards trademark – a condo living with unconfined spaces and low-density areas. Unlike regular condominiums, Brentwood is divided into clusters, with each floor composed of 2 to 7 units. Each unit has well-designed functional spaces that vary from studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, measuring from 14-59 square meters.

The best thing also about Brentwood is the island city life it offers to residents. It houses resort-inspired amenities such swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness gym, and mini playground.

In terms of safety, Brentwood assures full security of the community as it has an elegant entrance with guard house, perimeter fence, fully functional CCTVs and Fire Detection Alarm System.

Why is Brentwood the next big thing?

With its prime location and the kind of living that The Courtyards offered since then, there’s no doubt that Brentwood will be worth investing.

Over the years, there’s been a big improvement in Mactan in terms of economy. It’s where the domestic and international airport is located. It has long become a famous tourist destination; now, it is becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the country. It is one of Cebu’s center for trading, BPO industries, and manufacturing. Soon enough, Mactan will be considered as Cebu’s alternative lifestyle and business hubs.

If you’re looking for the best investment live here in Cebu, Brentwood is certainly the one. It’s a haven for both urbanites, for avid beach lovers, or for those who love the best of both worlds. /PR