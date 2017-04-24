SWU PHINMA and Asian Eye Institute strengthen Optometry programs

SOUTHWESTERN University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) announced in a Memorandum of Agreement signing its collaboration with Asian Eye Institute to develop enhanced optometry programs that will strengthen the education and training of its College of Optometry.

The MOA signed by Dr. Chito Salazar, SWU PHINMA President and Dr. Benjamin Liboro, AEI President, seals the collaboration designed to fuse the breadth and depth of Asian Eye Institute’s world-class eye care expertise with SWU PHINMA’s strategy of providing practice-focused relevant, hands-on learning.

The partnership provides for the creation of a technical working group allowing active and full collaboration of SWU PHINMA’s faculty, Sacred Heart Hospital team, and AEI’s medical team on the optometry curriculum, faculty identification, assessment and recommendation on possible partnerships and linkages. A highlight of the partnership is the unique opportunities being made available to optometry students. Training opportunities in various AEI facilities will be offered, as well as priority employment for outstanding post-graduation students of the School of Optometry. /PR