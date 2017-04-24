GT Northeast Academy – sparkling educational hub

GT Northeast Academy (GT meaning “God’s Talent”) is the Municipality of Lilo-an’s pride and new landmark in this northeastern part of Mega Cebu.

GTNA now stands with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities: fully air-conditioned classrooms with LCD projectors and cubby holes/ lockers, Library, Clinic, Laboratories (Physical Science/ Biology, Chemistry, Physics, TLE, Computer), Dance Studio, Music Room, School Chapel, Gymnasium, Canteen and Parents’ Lounge. CCTVs give 24-hour security and air-conditioned carpooling transport services provide convenience and comfort to students’ travel. Bridging the school closer to home, parents can access easy communication through the Quickschool Management System.

GTNA flourishes with conscientiously designed curricula based on widely-accepted and renowned pedagogical approaches: Montessori Approach for Preschoolers and Eclectic Approach for basic education with high regard on language instruction theory and acquisition and is strengthened with a variety of learning pedagogies.

Competitiveness is assured at GTNA, as evidenced by their students’ performances in inter-school competitions in the fields of arts, impromptu speech, essay, languages and social sciences held in local, division and regional levels where they placed Champion & Runner-up positions. They also placed Over-all 2nd Runner-up in the concluded Physics Olympics held at the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus where they join in Photo and Video Contests, Quiz Bowl, Physics Challenge and Quantum Race. Our student-representatives also win top spots and awards in Mr. & Ms. DepEd. Indeed, these accomplishments clearly show GTNA’s commitment to its vision as “A learning community in pursuit of Excellence” and that GTNA is at par with highly competitive schools in our community.

With knowledge learned from GTNA’s seasoned and licensed teaching professionals, rigorous training in the academics, fun in sports and creativity boost in visual and performing arts, and advanced learning supplements, all these lay the focal ground for a dynamic and conducive learning environment. Our children, the learners, are at the heart of GTNA’s curriculum.

GTNA is currently accepting enrollment in all levels from Preschoolers ages 2 – 5 (Toddlers, Nursery 1, Nursery 2) and is open for enrollment and entrance examinations for K to 12 graders. Its Senior High School offers the General Academic Strand (GAS) and specializations in the Academic Track including Accounting, Business and Management (ABM) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) strands. Its sister company, GT Cosmetics Manufacturing Incorporation (GTCMI) caters GTNA SHS needs in On-the- Job Training and industrial immersion.

At GTNA, students have everything they need to succeed. For inquiries, visit GT Northeast Academy at Gemilina St., Tayud, Lilo-an, Cebu or contact us at (032) 424 4511 or 424 490. You can also log on to www.gtnortheastacademy.edu.ph or visit us at Facebook.