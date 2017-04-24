Search for article

P1.3M shabu seized in a drug bust in Talisay City 

By: Ador Vincent S. Mayol, April 24th, 2017 10:50 AM

Police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized close to P1.3 million worth of shabu in a drug bust in Sitio Crusher, Barangay Lawaan 3 in Talisay City past 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Yayam Gaviola, 41, allegedly sold prohibited drugs to an undercover policemen, said Supt. Emerson Dante, acting chief of the Talisay City Police Station.

Aside from the packs of shabu, the police also recovered from the suspects P3,500 in cash believed to be his proceeds in selling prohibited drugs.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022, particularly for selling shabu, will be filed against the suspect.

