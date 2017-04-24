Search for article

Mandaue City hall dept heads undergo surprise drug test

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, April 24th, 2017 12:46 PM
Caption: Department heads of Mandaue City Hall undergo a surprise drug test on Monday morning. (PHOTO FROM MANDAUE CITY PIO)

Department and office heads of Mandaue City Hall were made to undergo a surprise drug test on Monday morning.

According to Mandaue City Administrator Danilo Almendras, only 26 out of the 40 department and office heads showed up during the test which was conducted at the session hall after the flag raising ceremony.

“We issued a memo to them last Friday that there will be a meeting after the flag raising and that there should be no representatives, only the heads,” Almendras said.

Almendras said all the 26 heads tested negative of illegal drugs use.

Meanwhile, he added that they will be asking the 14 heads who were absent to submit an explanation as to why they were not able to take the drug test.

The drug test was conducted by personnel of the Mandaue City Health Office with assistance from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7).

