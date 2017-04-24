Aspiring young thespians unite at Childlink

ADVERTISEMENT

CALLING all young theatre enthusiasts! Are you hungry for some theatre training? Do you want to get involved in an awesome play production? Have you always wanted to work with some of the top theatre practitioners in Cebu? Now is your chance!

Childlink Learning Center gives you the Summer Musical Theatre Workshop 2017! This four-week workshop offers youngsters aged 10-18 years old a summer to remember once they enroll for the type of theatre training they are most interested in, may it be the Performers Training or the Technical Theatre Training.

The Performers Training course will provide the students with skills in choreography, improvisation, voice production and articulation, English speech and delivery, acting, reader’s theatre and musical theatre singing.

Meanwhile, the Technical Theatre training course covers stage management, sets and costume design, make up design, practical application and directing.

These trainings will be led by notable Cebu-based director, Rudy Aviles. He will be assisted by some of the most noted Cebuano theatre artists to include Alfie Mosqueda for dance and movement and Sheeny May Viason for voice production & music .

The workshop will run Mondays to Fridays from May 1 until May 27. The sessions will be conducted at Childlink Learning Center. All the skills learned will be incorporated into the culminating performance which will be held at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Enroll now and have an unforgettable summer with the Summer Musical Theatre Workshop 2017! For more information, contact Childlink Learning Center at 253-7783/253-6590 and linkersguidance@gmail.com or you may visit them at 530 Zodiacville Englis, V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City. /Noelle Rae Salvador