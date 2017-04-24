Fil-Australian woman accuses cab driver of rape

A 39-year-old taxi driver was arrested after he was accused by a Filipino-Australian woman passenger of raping her inside a motel located in Sitio Orel, Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City Sunday dawn.

Elkhin Labra, who is a resident of Liong Extension, Barangay Alang-Alang in Mandaue City, reportedly brought the 28-year-old Filipino-Australian woman to the motel at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to Mandaue City Police Office Director Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, the woman flagged down the taxi at Cyberpark along A.S. Fortuna Street in Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City and requested the taxi driver to bring her to Barangay Canduman where she resides.

Alanas said that the victim, through her lawyer, said she was very drunk and the taxi driver took advantage of her.

The driver allegedly took the victim to the motel and raped her instead of bringing her to Barangay Canduman.

After raping her, the driver brought her to Barangay Canduman. She went home and slept until around noontime and told her parents about her ordeal.

The victim then reported the incident to the Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) of MCPO.

IDMB and MCPO immediately launched a hot pursuit and identified the taxi through the motel’s CCTV file video.

During the arrest, the victim positively identified Labra as the person who raped her.

Labra, however, denied that he made any sexual advances and raped the victim saying that he brought the woman to the motel upon her request saying she wants to rest.

Labra is currently detained at the Police Station 4 while charges against him is being prepared.