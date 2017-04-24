Visitors to Olango Island decrease amid report of armed men

Unverified reports of the presence of two armed men on Olango Island has resulted in tourists canceling their trips to the bird sanctuary and mangrove forest.

This was disclosed by PO3 Mark Anthony Zamora of the Olango Island Police Station even as he assured the island is safe and the reports remain unverified.

Police and military personnel conducted a thorough inspection and investigation on the report but found no bandits or criminals in the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reports regarding two armed men turned out to be false. The island is peaceful,” he said in a phone interview yesterday.

Zamora said operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics were the last to leave the island after the clearing operations.

Members of the Philippine navy, army, and reinforcement units from the regional police office had also left the place.

“Only the local police of Olango is left to ensure peace and order in our place,” Zamora said.

Reports regarding the two armed men in Olango, he said, prompted several tourists to skip the island.

“There really has been a decline in the number of tourists who visit our island. But we’re hoping that people will come to the place after it has been cleared of any armed men,” he said.

Zamora encouraged people not to be anxious in visiting Olango Island which he said is safe.

Meanwhile, Cebu Provincial Police Director, Senior Supt. Eric Noble, urged the public to remain alert and vigilant even if Cebu was deemed safe.

“The CPPO assures the public that Cebu is safe to live, visit, and do business. But we request the public to stay alert and coordinate with the authorities for crucial information,” a press release issued by the CPPO read.

“The safety of our province is every citizen’s responsibility. We persuade everyone to report directly to the nearest police station for strange people in their locality. We are asking the public to avoid posting unverified information in social media to avoid panic,” it added.

Random checkpoints and other security measures will be implemented in the city and province of Cebu to stop terrorists from entering the island.