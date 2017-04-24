Families at evacuation center now allowed to go back home

Clarin Abu clash

Hundreds of families from different barangays in Clarin town who left their homes because of the clash between Abu Sayyaf terrorists and government troopers, and took temporary shelter in schools and gyms have been allowed to go back.

Some though, opted to remain at the evacuation centers, especially that there are still three ASG bandits being hunted by the authorities.

Aileen Diaz, 33, decided to go back to her house. She said that although they are still afraid, they also need to move on and try to bring normalcy into their daily lives. She said she has to tend to their animals and till their farms.

“Para g’yud ni sa akong bata. Akong dos anyos murag na trauma siya kung naay madungog nga boto. Mo-ana dayon ‘hala bang! bang!’ dayon gakos nako,” Diaz said.

(I am doing this for my son. My two-year-old would cringe every time he heard explosions, he would then embrace me)

The Diaz family was having lunch when they heard successive gunshots near their house in Barangay Nahawan last Saturday.

It turned out that this was the sound of gunfire from the encounter between government troops and the six remaining members of ASG, including Boholano Joselito Melloria who were hiding in Clarin town.

“Mao g’yud paghungit namo naay nagpinusilay. Akong anak nga dos anyos ako dayon gidali og dagan sa ubos bahala’g wala nay tsinelas,” she said.

(We heard the bursts of gunfire while we were eating. I quickly grabbed my 2-year-old son and brought him to safety even if we had no slippers on.)

A 12-year-old girl was left alone with her younger brothers when the encounter last Saturday happened.

Jessa Penton of Barangay Bacani, said that her mother was in Danao town working as a store attendant at that time.

“Hadlok kaayo ko. Wala man gud sila Mama ug Papa. Giingnan ra ko sa army nga pahawaon mi sa lugar,” Penton said.

(I was really scared especially that my parents were not around. I was told by the soldiers to leave our house immediately.)

Jessa’s mother, Segundina, said she was very worried when she heard news about the firefight.

She said Jessa and her sons, Barry Jean, 10, and Justine, 7, were the only ones at their house.

She said it was Jessa who was greatly affected by the encounter incidents in Bohol.

Segundina said that the first encounter in Barangay Napo in Inabanga town happened on the day of Jessa’s moving up (graduation) ceremony.

“Nahunong ilahang graduation tungod ato (The graduation ceremony was stopped because of the encounter.),” Segundina said.

“First time ni nahitabo. First time niya kita og daghang sundalo (It’s her first time to see many soldiers in our area),” Segundina said.

In a text message to Cebu Daily News, Clarin Mayor Rey Piezas said he already requested the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct stress debriefing for the affected residents.

There were more than 2,000 individuals or about 600 families in barangays Nahawan, Bacani and Caboy who asked to be given temporary housing since Saturday.

“I’m waiting for their (DOH) schedule. I hope as soon as possible (they will conduct the stress debriefing),” Piezas said.