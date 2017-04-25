Motorcycle rider in critical condition after a road mishap in San Fernando

A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after he was hit by a tanker truck while traveling the national highway in Barangay Sangat, San Fernando town at around 9 a.m Tuesday.

PO3 Reynaldo Tañeca of San Fernando Police Station said that a tanker truck driven by Richard Juarez, a resident of Barangay Campi in San Jose, Negros Oriental, was heading to Cebu City to deliver crude oil when the driver of the motorcycle coming from the opposite lane lost control hitting a trailer truck and the tanker truck.

The driver, whose identity is still being confirmed, was heading south. He was overtaking a trailer truck but lost control hitting the side of the trailer truck and before he was thrown to the direction of the tanker truck at the opposite lane.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was unconscious in the middle of the road with blood pooling around his head when the rescue team brought him to Carcar City District Hospital according to Tañeca.

Tañeca said the truck driver is now in the custody of San Fernando Police Station.