Nobleza, Dongon sent to Crame

Supt. Maria Cristina Nobleza and Renierlo Dongon were transferred from Tagbilaran City to Manila in an early morning flight on Tuesday.

Chief Superintendent Noli Taliño, head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), escorted the two on board a Cebu Pacific flight, which left the Tagbilaran City Airport at 7:50 a.m.

On the orders of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, the two will now be detained in Camp Crame while the Criminal Intelligence and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) investigate Nobleza’s alleged links with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobleza and Dongon were arrested on Saturday night after they tried to avoid a checkpoint in Clarin town in Bohol province.

Nobleza, who is deputy chief of the PNP Crime Laboratory in Davao City, is said to be on a rescue mission to help in the escape of ASG members now trapped in Bohol province.

Police Superintendent Royina Garma, CIDG-7 chief, she is now in Bohol to lead the investigation on Nobleza.