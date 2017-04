CEBU CITY—The man, who was detained at the police station here, was not a member of the Abu Sayyaf being hunted by government troops.

Clarin Mayor Allen Ray Piezas said the man was identified as Albert Laguna by police and local officials of Catigbian town.

Laguna, a resident of Barangay Amboan, Catigbian. Was said to be suffering from mental illness, the mayor said.

The man was later turned over to the police station in Catigbian.