Two men found dead in Lapu

The remains of two men whose heads were riddled with bullet wounds were found by residents of Fuentes road in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City at past 2 am Tuesday.

One of the men was identified as Avelino Celocia, a 37-year-old resident of Ka Juan Fuentes road of Barangay Pajac. The other one remains unidentified.

PO2 Marven Saraum of the Lapu-Lapu City police said Celocia’s mother Bernaditha told them that she heard gunfire outside her home shortly before 3 am.

When she went outside she was shocked to see her son and another man lying dead nearby. Police found 11 sachets and two medium packs of shabu and 12 spent shells at the crime scene./Correspondent Norman V. Mendoza