Search for article

UP Singing Ambassadors to hold concert in Cebu City

SHARES:

By:

@theMorexette

04:45 PM April 25th, 2017

Recommended
By: Morexette Erram, April 25th, 2017 04:45 PM
UP Cebu’s Serenata with UPSA Conductor Dr. Eduardo Manguita sings during a press conference for their nationwide concert tour (CDN PHOTO/ CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

UP Cebu’s Serenata with UPSA Conductor Dr. Eduardo orexetteanguita sings during a press conference for their nationwide concert tour (CDN PHOTO/ CHRISTIAN MANINGO)

THE University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors (UPSA) will hold a back-to-back concert with UP Cebu’s Serenata for the Cebu leg of their nationwide concert tour.

Titled UPSA in the Queen City, the event will be held at the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Pavilion at Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City this June 9.

Aside from classical, renaissance and traditional Filipino music, the concert will also feature Cebuano songs such as Rosas Pandan, Usahay, and Damgohon Ko Na Lang.

UPSA and UP Serenata have both reaped awards and held concerts-for-cause.

In Tuesday afternoon’s press conference, UPSA Conductor Dr. Eduardo Manguita, said their upcoming concert serves as a fund-raising event for both choir groups.

“Throughout the years, we relied on donations and sponsorships for us to join concerts both outside and inside the country,” Manguita said.

UPSA’s tour also coincides with the celebration of their 37th anniversary. Tickets for the event are regularly priced at P300 and P500 for VIP packages.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.