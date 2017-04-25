UP Singing Ambassadors to hold concert in Cebu City

THE University of the Philippines Singing Ambassadors (UPSA) will hold a back-to-back concert with UP Cebu’s Serenata for the Cebu leg of their nationwide concert tour.

Titled UPSA in the Queen City, the event will be held at the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) Pavilion at Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City this June 9.

Aside from classical, renaissance and traditional Filipino music, the concert will also feature Cebuano songs such as Rosas Pandan, Usahay, and Damgohon Ko Na Lang.

UPSA and UP Serenata have both reaped awards and held concerts-for-cause.

In Tuesday afternoon’s press conference, UPSA Conductor Dr. Eduardo Manguita, said their upcoming concert serves as a fund-raising event for both choir groups.

“Throughout the years, we relied on donations and sponsorships for us to join concerts both outside and inside the country,” Manguita said.

UPSA’s tour also coincides with the celebration of their 37th anniversary. Tickets for the event are regularly priced at P300 and P500 for VIP packages.