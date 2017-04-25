Two teenagers shot, wounded in Lapu-Lapu City

Two boys, whose ages are 15 and 17 years old, landed in the hospital after they were shot by a group of teenagers in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City at past 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy from Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City suffered a gunshot wound in the chest while the 15-year-old boy from Barangay Basak got hit in the lower back.

Both teenagers were rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where they were recuperating from their gunshot wounds.

PO2 Marven Saraum of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Homicide Section, said that initial investigation showed that the 17-year-old victim had just left a disco at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob and were walking with his friends toward Barangay Pajo, when they were fired upon by another group of teenagers, who was following them.

The 15-year-old gunshot victim, on the other hand, was walking on the opposite direction from Barangay Pajo heading toward Hoops Dome, and was near the 17-year-old victim’s group when the shooting started.

Saraum said the group of teenagers, where the shots came from, fled after the attack, evading the barangay tanods, who responded to the shooting incident.