SWU PHINMA launches arts and design courses for senior high

Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA), long known for its medical and business-related courses, is taking the “road less traveled” as it offers arts and design programs for senior high school students.

John Olivares, SWU SHS Arts and Design program head, said that they aim to strengthen their goal of providing more opportunities for Filipino youth through their newest program offerings.

“We pave the way for a chance to explore interest-based, non-traditional viable career options as a pathway to a brighter future,” he said during the program launching on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new arts and design track includes specializations in Fashion Design and Merchandising, Graphic Design, and Multimedia.

SWU PHINMA offers an industry-based curriculum that gives its students the choice to continue to pursue higher education either in local colleges and universities, or abroad as a pathway to receive an international degree from collaborating institutions in the US, UK, and Australia.

This was made possible through its affiliation with a Singapore-based specialized boutique design institution.

With the support of the industry and institutions like SWU PHINMA, more opportunities to reach success in non-traditional careers are now available for the youth.

“We believe in this generation’s capacity to achieve success no matter how unconventional their desired path may be, and with the opportunities being made available for them in various industries, we encourage parents of those who are driven to succeed in non-traditional careers to support their children,” Olivares said.

Interested applicants may now apply for school year 2017-2018.

They may visit www.swu.edu.ph, email inquiries to marketing@swu.edu.ph, or call +63(32) 416 4680.