Man shot dead by motorcycle riders

A LAPU-LAPU City resident whose brother died at the hands of motorcycle riding assailants also got killed by gunmen motorcycle riders at Crossing Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City at past 6 pm Tuesday.

Domie Oyao a.k.a. Danny, a 54-year-old resident of Agus Proper Barangay Agus sustained gunshot wounds on his left chest, left arm and neck resulting in his immediate death.

Initial investigation showed that the victim stood along the road with a friend named Renato Amores when the assailants passed by and the back rider fired several shots at Oyao.

Oyao was rushed to Mactan Doctors Hospital but failed to make it. His brother Washington Oyao, a 64-year-old resident of Sitio Malinao, Barangay Agus was shot dead while inside his store in September 25, 2016.

The five Oyao brothers were linked to illegal drug trade several years ago and were jailed for a time.

Other siblings were Remegio Oyao, the former barangay chairman of Agus, Rolando and Paquibot Oyao.

Except for Washington Oyao, the four Oyao brothers went to Marigondon police precinct to surrender under the PNP’s Oplan Tokhang.