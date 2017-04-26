Man shot dead by motorcycle-riding men

A 37-year old man was shot dead by two men riding a motorcycle at Sitio Bliss, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-lapu City Wednesday morning.

Michael Angelo Nuñez, a resident of Camella Homes in Barangay Pajac was rushed to Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds in the body but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physicians.

Initial investigation conducted by the Homicide Section of Lapu-Lapu City Police Station led by SPO1 Luisito Ernie, revealed that the victim was buying roasted chicken at a shop along the road when two men onboard a motorcycle arrived.

The backrider shot the victim once causing him to fall to the ground. Still not contented, the shooter disembarked from the motorcycle and shot the victim several times more before fleeing away with his companion.

SPO1 Ernie said they have yet to determine the motive behind the killing. Recovered from the scene are five empty shells of a still undetermined caliber of firearm.