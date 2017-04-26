Artists urged to explore open field of opportunities

Artists and designers are encouraged to explore the open field of opportunities created by today’s technological evolution.

John Paul “Lakan” Olivares, program head for arts and design at Southwestern University PHINMA’s senior high school, said he could only see things going up for the creative sector in the Philippines.

Olivares said aspiring artists and designers could have a career in arts and design and cater to the growing demand of brands and companies or they could become “designpreneurs” in the retail, advertising or marketing sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited technology as the one that made this all possible.

“Social media and the internet have neutralized the challenges. If you can’t find a client here, you can find another client abroad. It’s a matter of building an online portfolio. Sometimes, I get clients just through social media,” he told reporters during the launch of SWU PHINMA’s arts and design program for SHS on Wednesday.

Careers

Careers in arts and design, for a long time, have been considered “paths less travelled” as many traditional thinkers believe there is no money in that field.

But Olivares and other successful Filipino designers and artists have already made a name for themselves not only in the Philippines but abroad as well.

As an artist, Olivares has exhibited his works here and abroad. He is also a graphic and production designer who has worked with several major businesses.

Many of these artists are proofs that career in the industry is viable and one that professionals can thrive in.

“A young artist will have to start somewhere, but through persistence and hard work, they can earn more than enough for a living here in the country and abroad,” he said.

The sector (arts, creative, and graphic design) ranked sixth in the top 10 highest-paying jobs or industries in the Philippines, according to recruitment website Jobstreet.com in a report released earlier this year.

He said he does not see any hindrance to the growth of creative professionals in the country and that it was just a matter of how they use the tools at their disposal.

“Everything is there for you. It’s a perfect time for young people to set out and explore,” said Olivares.

Art and design track

SWU PHINMA, which has long been known for its medical and business-related courses, now offers an arts and design track for senior high school students.

The track will include specialized programs on Fashion Design and Merchandising, Graphic Design, and Multimedia.

The school offers an industry-based curriculum that gives its students the choice to continue pursuing higher education either in local colleges and universities, or abroad as a pathway to receive an international degree from partner institutions in the US, UK, and Australia.

This is made possible through its affiliation with a Singapore-based specialized boutique design institution.

Olivares said they target to welcome 50 to 100 students in Grade 11 for school year 2017-2018.

Experiential training

“To ensure that we produce career-ready graduates, they will undergo rigorous experiential training. It will be an industry-based approach where they will be mentored by experienced industry practitioners while they build their own portfolio and grow their network,” said Olivares.

Among those that SWU PHINMA has tapped to be guest lecturers and teachers are Cebuano fashion designer Hanz Coquilla, contemporary artist Lhee Taneo, and filmmaker Ara Chawdhury.